Biden Issues Order To Drop Feds' Use Of Private Prisons

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 8:20 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed an executive order intended to phase out the federal government's use of private prisons, reviving a policy that was halted during the administration of former President Donald Trump. In a speech at the White House state dining room on Tuesday afternoon, which centered on issues of racial equity, Biden said the order will ultimately end the federal government's use of private prisons. "This is the first step to stop corporations from profiting off of incarceration, that is less humane and less safe, as the studies show," Biden said. "And it is just the beginning of...

