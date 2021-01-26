Bill Seeks To Stop Chinese Cos. From Exploiting Key Patents

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 7:24 PM EST) -- A Republican senator has unveiled legislation that would block Chinese companies that refuse to pay license and royalty fees for the use of key mobile device technologies from selling their products in the American market. Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., said the bill he introduced on Monday would go a long way toward keeping foreign firms from exploiting technologies used in smartphones and other devices that are often covered by what are known as standard-essential patents. Inhofe's bill, Protecting American Innovation and Development (PAID) Act, would be targeted to companies in China, because of what he characterized as a uniquely Chinese threat...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS