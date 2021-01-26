States Urge Judge To Nix DACA, Citing Biden Commitment

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 8:34 PM EST) -- A group of states told a Texas federal judge Tuesday that a Biden administration promise to fortify DACA reinforces the need to strike down the Obama-era program protecting young undocumented immigrants, saying the program has been unlawful from its inception. In a brief filing, the Texas-led state coalition said the court should move with haste in light of a presidential memorandum indicating that the Biden administration will preserve and fortify the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, arguing that the states "shouldn't have to wait for the program to become even more unlawful" before the court acts. The states said they...

