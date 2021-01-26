ConMed Says Chubb Should Cover Chemical Exposure Claims

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 10:41 PM EST) -- Medical equipment company ConMed Corp. sued a Chubb insurance unit Tuesday, alleging that the insurer is shirking its obligation to defend it in an underlying suit accusing ConMed of exposing 53 workers to unsafe chemicals. ConMed told a New York federal judge that Federal Insurance Co. has breached the insurance contract and wrongly interpreted policy exclusions to deny coverage. Chubb has ignored its duty to pay defense costs on behalf of the insured and the insured's indemnitee until the $2 million policy limit is exhausted, the company said. Last May, a group of 53 past and current ConMed employees sued the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS