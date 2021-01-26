Voip-Pal Calls Apple's 'Personal Attacks' Claim A Smear Tactic

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 10:48 PM EST) -- A company accused of making "personal attacks" against Northern District of California Judge Lucy J. Koh has hit back at the allegations by Apple and others, telling the Federal Circuit that the smartphone giant is "the last party that should be accusing others of making ad hominem attacks." In a reply brief filed Monday, Voip-Pal.com said that Apple, Verizon and AT&T were "smearing" the company in their response last week to Voip-Pal's mandamus petition over Judge Koh's refusals to dismiss declaratory judgment suits that each of the companies had filed in her court. Voip-Pal had accused Judge Koh of likening its...

