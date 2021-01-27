Weedmaps, Vape Shop Sued Over Fatal Pot Delivery Shooting

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 5:02 PM EST) -- A Pasadena vape shop and one of its employees, along with online cannabis industry servicer Weedmaps, have been sued in California state court by a mother who says negligent oversight led to the fatal shooting of her 19-year-old son. Photon Muur filed suit on Monday in California Superior Court in Los Angeles County, seeking to hold the parties liable for the death of her son William Benjamin Harris IV, who was allegedly shot by Universal Stop Inc. employee David Christopher Gregorich during a delivery for marijuana that was purchased through Weedmaps. According to the complaint, Gregorich fatally shot Harris on June...

