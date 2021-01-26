Nintendo Urges Fed. Circ. Not To Revive Patent Suit

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 7:22 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge properly defined a key term in a Genuine Enabling Technology LLC patent before concluding Nintendo didn't infringe it with several video game controllers, the video game giant told the Federal Circuit on Tuesday. Nintendo said Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez didn't err in granting Nintendo summary judgment of noninfringement after Genuine Enabling appealed the claim construction. "The district court correctly construed the asserted claims, and GET does not dispute that Nintendo was entitled to summary judgment of noninfringement under that construction," Nintendo said. "The district court's judgment should be affirmed." Genuine Enabling's patent covers "an...

