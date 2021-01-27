Berry Appleman Opens Silicon Valley Campus-Style Office

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 4:03 PM EST) -- Immigration firm Berry Appleman & Leiden announced Tuesday it opened a Silicon Valley office this week, an effort to expand its California presence and accommodate clients in the tech industry. The global firm, which is headquartered in Texas, will have a campus-style office in Santa Clara headed by partner Nassim Mahzoon. This is the firm's third office to open in Northern California, with the others in Walnut Creek and San Francisco. "We are certainly thrilled about this newest expansion, and looking forward to being closer to our clients," Mahzoon said in a statement. "Additionally, clients and staff will find the new...

