Texas Court Blocks Biden's Deportation Freeze For 14 Days

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 3:06 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge granted a two-week temporary restraining order on Tuesday barring the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from pausing most deportations nationwide while it conducts an internal review, finding that the department may have violated immigration statutes. A Texas federal judge found a "substantial likelihood" that the state of Texas could prove the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's decision pausing most deportations nationwide was arbitrary. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton also found a "substantial likelihood" that the state of Texas, which launched the lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's 100-day deportation moratorium, could prove the DHS' policy...

