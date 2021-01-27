VW Asks Justices To Review Post-Sale Tampering Ruling

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 5:18 PM EST) -- Volkswagen has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reinforce a federal shield to bar two U.S. counties from suing Volkswagen for anti-tampering law violations stemming from its 2015 diesel emissions-cheating scandal, saying global automakers would face regulatory chaos if the justices don't step in. Volkswagen Group of America Inc. and Audi of America LLC petitioned the nation's high court to challenge the Ninth Circuit's June decision reviving lawsuits from Salt Lake County, Utah, and the Environmental Protection Commission of Hillsborough County, Florida, over post-sale updates made to vehicles' emissions controls. Porsche Cars North America Inc. and auto parts maker Robert Bosch...

