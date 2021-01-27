Atty Says Restraining Biden, Congress Doesn't Favor Trump

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 9:15 PM EST) -- The former Goosehead Insurance in-house attorney fired for his involvement with a violent mob at the U.S. Capitol clarified in a new court filing that his lawsuit seeking to restrain President Joe Biden and Congress isn't a roundabout gambit to return Donald Trump to the White House but is only an attempt to make sure the Constitution and voting laws are followed properly. If Donald Trump had been declared the winner of the 2020 election, he "would ALSO be an illegal, illegitimate president" because changes to election rules in response to COVID-19 are unlawful, Paul M. Davis said in a memo Monday...

