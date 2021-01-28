Robinson & Cole Expands With New Lawyers In Philly, Boston

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 4:10 PM EST) -- Robinson & Cole LLP announced the addition of four new attorneys this month in the firm's Boston and Philadelphia offices, continuing a wave of expansion in the Northeast, the firm said Thursday. Most recently, business litigation partner Amanda Phillips joined Robinson & Cole's Boston office on Thursday following the addition of white collar partner Seth Orkand, who joined at the start of January. A pair of attorneys also joined the firm's Philadelphia office this month, with Katherine Katchen joining its employee benefits team and Rachel Jaffe Mauceri joining its bankruptcy and reorganization group, both as counsel. Phillips, who previously served as...

