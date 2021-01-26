NJ Beats Feds' Immigrant Detainee Info Suit

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 10:41 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday scrapped the federal government's suit over a state law blocking law enforcement from sharing certain information with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, after the government failed to show the directive conflicted with federal statutes. While the policy, called the Immigrant Trust Directive, may make ICE's job more difficult in New Jersey, that "speculative position" alone did not mean that the state had either discriminated against the government or run afoul of the Immigration and Nationality Act as the government alleged, U.S. Chief District Judge Freda L. Wolfson said in an opinion that drew heavily...

