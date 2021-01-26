Raytheon Says Biden Likely To Block Middle East Arms Deal

Law360 (January 26, 2021, 9:31 PM EST) -- Raytheon Technologies Corp. said Tuesday it expects to take a $516 million hit on a pending arms deal with an unnamed Middle Eastern nation, citing uncertainty over whether the deal will be approved under the Biden administration. Raytheon previously booked a $30 million profit for initial work on pending direct commercial sales for precision guided munitions to "a certain Middle East customer," but has rescinded that expectation, as the deal is yet to secure regulatory approval and the company believes it is "no longer probable that we will be able to obtain such approvals," it said in a quarterly financial statement....

