FDNY Top Brass Ignores Rampant Sex Harassment, Suit Says

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 2:24 PM EST) -- The New York City Fire Department's leaders turn a blind eye to sex harassment, according to a new lawsuit from a paramedic who said her supervisor and co-worker sent her lewd pictures and she got reduced hours and dangerous assignments as punishment for complaining. Maria Miranda, who has served as an FDNY paramedic since 2013, filed her complaint on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, accusing the city and the FDNY of violating state and federal laws forbidding gender bias. "Unfortunately, the FDNY operates as a 'boys' club' in which a tightly knit group of male supervisors perpetrates sexual harassment, overlooks sexual...

