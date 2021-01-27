EIB Must Review €60M Power Plant Deal Over Enviro Worries

Law360, London (January 27, 2021, 4:12 PM GMT) -- A European Union court ruled on Wednesday that the bloc's lending arm illegally avoided scrutiny of a financing decision after refusing to launch an internal review into its backing of a biomass power plant in Spain. The judgment from the General Court applies a broad interpretation of access to justice in environmental cases. The European Investment Bank has been told it must consider an internal review requested by a not-for-profit group, ClientEarth, before financing a plant in Galicia, northern Spain. ClientEarth sued the EIB after it refused to review its 2018 decision to invest €60 million ($73 million) in the biomass...

