Vodafone Fights Infringement Ruling In 4G IP Case

Law360, London (January 27, 2021, 9:18 PM GMT) -- Vodafone Group PLC asked an appellate court Wednesday to reverse a decision finding its 4G network infringed an IPCom technology — even though the British telecom isn't required to compensate the patent owner for the bulk of its use since it involved a government emergency system. Thomas Mitcheson QC of Three New Square, representing Vodafone, argued that a lower court judge incorrectly construed IPCom's patent, which relates to a method for controlling whether a mobile device is able to access the telecommunications network — allowing certain users like emergency personnel to have priority in the event of a crisis. As a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS