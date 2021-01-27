Amazon Wins Beverly Hills Polo TM Suit Over European Sales

Law360, London (January 27, 2021, 6:26 PM GMT) -- The owner of trademark rights for the Beverly Hills Polo Club brand in Britain and the European Union lost a bid Wednesday to hold Amazon responsible for sales of the designer goods generated in the U.S. and shipped to customers in his territory. In a High Court ruling, Judge Michael Green largely rejected Eli Haddad's claims that Amazon.com Inc. and several subsidiaries infringed his trademark rights by allowing Beverly Hills Polo Club branded goods to be listed on their websites, in particular Amazon.com. As a result, those U.S. goods were available to consumers in the U.K. and the European Union....

