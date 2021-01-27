Aldi's 'Smoked' White Cheddar Is Not Smoked, Buyer Says

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 7:51 PM EST) -- A proposed class of consumers hit supermarket chain Aldi Inc. with a suit on Wednesday alleging that the company misrepresented its smoked white cheddar, claiming that the cheese was made with "liquid smoke flavor" rather than by the actual process of smoking. Michael Fleischer says Aldi deceived consumers by not displaying the use of artificial smoked flavor on the product's front label, according to the complaint filed in New York federal court. He says that by failing to disclose that the cheese includes artificial flavoring, which contains additives harmful to human health, the product is in violation of federal and state...

