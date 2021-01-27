Gov't Services Providers Ink $7.1B Deal Led By 2 Firms

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 9:03 AM EST) -- Private equity-backed technology company Peraton has agreed to buy fellow government services provider Perspecta Inc. for $7.1 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in a deal driven by respective legal advisers Schulte Roth and Paul Weiss. The all-cash agreement sees Herndon, Virginia-headquartered Peraton picking up Chantilly, Virginia-based Perspecta to create a "leading platform in government technology solutions," according to a statement. Together, the companies will offer a range of services to federal agencies and commercial customers, including in areas like intelligence, cybersecurity, homeland security and communications. The buyer is backed by private equity firm Veritas Capital. Prior to Wednesday's deal, Veritas already...

