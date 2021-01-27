Insolvency Trends To Watch As Pandemic Failures Threaten

Law360, London (January 27, 2021, 5:30 PM GMT) -- Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.K. in March last year, legislative protections and government packages have helped keep at bay the massive wave of corporate insolvencies that had been expected. But the economic support has to come to an end at some point, and lawyers are gearing up for a surge of court filings when that happens. Until then, they are keeping busy with other actions, including the rising number of company voluntary arrangements going through the courts, as well as debt recovery actions and fraud investigations. Here, Law360 looks at these dispute hot-spots in insolvency and restructuring. Rise of contested...

