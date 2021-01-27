Constellation Beats Winery In 'To Kalon' TM Fight

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 8:28 PM EST) -- After a seven-day virtual bench trial, a California federal judge rejected a small California winery's efforts to stop Constellation Brands from using the "To Kalon" brand name in reference to a 19th-century vineyard and ruled instead that the beverage giant owns the trademark. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers concluded Tuesday that the historical record was too fuzzy to determine if Oakville-based The Vineyard House LLC could properly trace its lineage to a brand made famous by California wine pioneer Henry Walker Crabb and granted Constellation-owned Robert Mondavi Winery an injunction preventing Vineyard House from using the To Kalon mark, which...

