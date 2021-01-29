The Top In-House Hires Of January

Law360 (January 29, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- Legal department hires during the first month of 2021 included high-profile appointments at Facebook, PepsiCo and Coca-Cola. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Roy Austin Jr. Facebook recruited Roy Austin Jr., a former White House and U.S. Department of Justice attorney, to establish and oversee its new civil rights organization, acting on a recommendation made to the social media giant last year by an audit committee. Austin was most recently a partner at Harris Wiltshire & Grannis LLP. Earlier in his career, he worked on the White House's Domestic Policy Council. His resume also includes serving...

