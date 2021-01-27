NJ High Court Says Insurers Can't Duck $400M Sandy Bill

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 2:02 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously held that insurers are responsible for $400 million in coverage to New Jersey Transit Corp. for water damage caused by Superstorm Sandy, rejecting the companies' stance that the agency's claim is subject to a $100 million cap for flood losses. Without writing a plenary opinion, the justices upheld a November 2019 state appellate decision that the damage in question entitles NJ Transit to full coverage based on policy language covering losses caused by a "named windstorm" and is not subject to the $100 million flood sublimit. In an opinion authored by Appellate Division...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS