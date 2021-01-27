Meet The Diverse Set Of Attorneys Leading The Elmiron MDL

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 9:40 PM EST) -- The New Jersey federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation over claims that a Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical unit hid a side effect of bladder cyst drug that causes serious eye damage recently tapped a group of attorneys to serve as plaintiffs counsel that is not only majority women, but a mix of older and younger attorneys. The plaintiffs attorneys put forth the diverse slate, which includes lawyers from across the country, earlier this month at the behest of U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti. He also told them he would give younger counsel more time for arguments and pushed for diverse leadership...

