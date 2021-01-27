NJ Court Says Affidavit Rule Doesn't Apply In Med Mal Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 6:56 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Wednesday revived a patient's lawsuit seeking to hold a hospital liable for a radiology technician's alleged negligence, saying such technicians are not covered by the state's statute requiring an affidavit of merit in suits against licensed professionals. In a published opinion, a three-judge Appellate Division panel reversed the dismissal of a suit seeking to hold Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County Inc. vicariously liable for an unnamed radiology technician's negligence. The suit, filed by patient Troy Haviland in April 2019, alleges that the technician instructed Haviland to hold up weights during a radiological examination of...

