Biden Signs Order Centering Climate Change In US Policy

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 11:26 AM EST) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a major climate change-related executive order that directs the federal government to reassess the U.S.'s commitments under the Paris Agreement and eliminate certain fossil fuel subsidies, among other things. President Joe Biden, shown here on Jan. 26, signed an executive order Wednesday making climate change central to foreign policy and national security considerations. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images) Biden declared Wednesday to be "climate day" at the White House, and said climate change has not only environmental impacts but economic and national security ones as well. He said, as he did during his campaign, that there...

