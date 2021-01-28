'White Nationalism' In Immigration Courts Must Go: Ex-Judge

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 9:48 PM EST) -- A former immigration judge called on the Biden administration to reorient the mission of immigration courts on Thursday, saying that a "white nationalist program" had taken root under the Trump administration and needs to be eradicated. Speaking on a panel about a new report showing that the vast majority of non-detained migrants appear at their immigration court hearings, retired Judge Paul Wickham Schmidt called out Trump administration officials over "big lies and bogus narratives" promoted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Executive Office of Immigration Review, including claims that detention was necessary to prevent migrants from disappearing....

