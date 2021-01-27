Kirkland Steers Mortgage Biz LoanDepot's $300M IPO Plans

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 3:02 PM EST) -- Online mortgage lender loanDepot said Wednesday it aims to raise $300 million in a public market debut guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP amid a hot market for initial public offerings. California-headquartered loanDepot Inc. said it expects the 15 million shares on offer to price between $19 to $21, bringing in $300 million at midpoint. LoanDepot will sell about 9.4 million of shares on offer, while affiliates of its private equity backer, Parthenon Capital Partners, will offer the remaining 5.6 million, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. LoanDepot is a residential mortgage platform that bills itself as the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS