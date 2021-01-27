M7 Funds Buy $412M Worth Of Retail Warehouse Properties

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 4:46 PM EST) -- M7 Real Estate has acquired a £300 million ($411.6 million) portfolio of U.K. retail warehouses using equity from two recent fundraises as well as multiple loans, according to an announcement from the U.K.-based firm on Wednesday. One of M7's recent funds has purchased 10 properties that have a combined 413,500 square feet, while a second fund has acquired roughly 1 million square feet of space spread across nine properties, M7 said Wednesday. The company's so-called M7 Box+ I and M7 Box+ II funds, both of which the company launched in the second half of 2020, raised a combined £130 million in...

