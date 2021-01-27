Miami, County Could Get $4.2M In Marlins Settlement

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 10:50 PM EST) -- The city of Miami and Miami-Dade County could come away with a combined $4.2 million as part of a proposed settlement with the Miami Marlins that would resolve a long-running beef over proceeds from the baseball team's $1.2 billion sale in 2017, according to a proposal before both the city and county commissions. The city and county had accused the MLB team of withholding a 5% cut of profits from the team's sale under the terms of a 2009 contract for public financing of the Marlins' $600 million stadium. The municipalities initially sued the team in state court in 2018, but...

