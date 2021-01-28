Greenberg Traurig Grabs NJ Real Estate Atty From K&L Gates

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 3:10 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP is expanding its New Jersey real estate practice with the addition of Jody E. Saltzman, who was hired as a shareholder after being plucked from K&L Gates, where she worked as a partner. Saltzman, who is admitted to practice law in both New Jersey and New York, said she made the switch to Greenberg Traurig because the firm's real estate practice is "top tier." "I have had multiple dealings with Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey and New York real estate teams," she told Law360 Thursday, adding that the firm's attorneys are efficient and laser-focused when it comes to getting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS