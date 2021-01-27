Green Home Payment Biz Loanpal Nabs $800M In Backing

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 5:53 PM EST) -- Loanpal on Wednesday said it received more than $800 million in financing that it will use to bolster its payment platform for environmentally friendly housing products. Loanpal LLC's platform provides payment options for environmentally friendly home upgrades such as solar panels and home efficiency products. The San Francisco-headquartered company has provided about $5.8 billion in capital for such projects since 2018, according to the announcement. "We are solving big world problems with industry-leading technology that makes it easier for everyone to live a more sustainable lifestyle," Loanpal founder, chairman and CEO Hayes Barnard said in a statement. "Everything on our platform...

