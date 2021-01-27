Fiat Chrysler To Pay $30M Fine In UAW Illegal Payments Case

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 8:35 PM EST) -- Fiat Chrysler agreed to pay a $30 million fine after pleading guilty to conspiring to violate federal labor law by giving millions of dollars in illegal payments and gifts to United Auto Workers officials, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. The information the DOJ filed in Michigan federal court against FCA US LLC, now a subsidiary of Stellantis, said the automaker conspired to violate the Taft-Hartley Act by funneling more than $3.5 million to UAW officials from 2009 to 2016. The DOJ announcement said the payments included meals, golf games and even an Italian-made shotgun. The company entered into a...

