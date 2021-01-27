Fed. Circ. Remands Chinese Saw Blade Duties To Trade Court

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 8:20 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to explain its decision to increase a Chinese diamond saw blade producer's anti-dumping tariffs, saying Wednesday that Commerce needed to explain why it chose to disregard certain sales data the company turned over. Sales data covering less than 2.5% of Bosun Tools Co. Ltd.'s saw blades couldn't be used to assess their country of origin, which would determine whether the product fell under a 14-year old anti-dumping duty. But the rest of the sales data was reliable, casting doubt over Commerce's decision to disregard Bosun's entire tranche of country of origin information...

