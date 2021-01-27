White House, SEC 'Monitoring' Volatile GameStop Stock

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 9:07 PM EST) -- The White House and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday within hours of each other they are "monitoring" unprecedented and rapid volatility in the stock prices of companies including GameStop in recent days. While out of the ordinary, the pair of announcements likely came as no surprise to anyone who has watched, or participated in, the 1,915% surge in stock price of brick-and-mortar video game retailer GameStop between the beginning of the year and the close of trading Wednesday, with no clear signal of the direction it'll take in the days to come. That's because unlike other meteoric share...

