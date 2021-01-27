Fed. Circ. Told Albright's 8-Month Transfer Delay is 'Extreme'

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 6:13 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright has been sitting on SK Hynix's bid to move patent litigation with Netlist over memory modules from Texas to California for more than eight months, which the company called an "extreme delay" that justifies the Federal Circuit's intervention. SK Hynix filed a mandamus petition on Jan. 21, asking the court to either transfer the case itself or make the Western District of Texas judge decide the transfer motion promptly. While the jurisdictional question has been pending, Judge Albright has been moving the case forward, and a claim construction hearing is set for March, the petition...

