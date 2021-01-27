Ex-Pa. Electric Co. Controller Cops To $1.5 Million Theft

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- The former controller of a Pittsburgh-area electrical contracting company has pled guilty to wire fraud after prosecutors said he stole more than $1.5 million from his past employer during the last decade of his 40-year tenure with the company. Paul Harmon, 63, waived indictment and entered a guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Nicholas Ranjan in Pittsburgh Tuesday, acknowledging that he used his position at Butler-based Fuellgraf Electric Co. and its affiliate Technical Management Assoc. to line his own pockets. Harmon admitted writing himself extra payroll checks and paying off his personal credit cards with corporate funds as part of the...

