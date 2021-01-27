NJ Greenlights $166M Electric Car Charging Investment

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- New Jersey on Wednesday gave the green light to its largest utility company to invest $166 million in electric vehicle charging station infrastructure, as a part of its commitment to boost green transportation options in the state. The plan was approved by the New Jersey Board of Utilities roughly two years after Public Service Electric & Gas Co. applied to build electric car charging infrastructure, which sparked a dispute with the state's Division of Rate Counsel, which is tasked with representing ratepayers in the state. In a statement Wednesday, PSE&G noted that the dispute had been settled after considerable public debate...

