Texas Oil & Gas Lease Feud Turns On Meaning Of 'And'

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 4:37 PM EST) -- The El Paso appellate court debated Thursday whether the use of "and" in describing two noncontiguous sections of land covered by Delaware Basin oil and gas leases combined them into one tract and precluded mineral owners from re-assigning the leases for one section after their terms expired. Oil and gas producer Tier 1 Resources Partners and 13 mineral owners have asked the Eighth Court of Appeals to reverse a Reeves County District Court's February 2020 finding that a prior operator, Delaware Basin Resources LLC, still holds valid leases to two sections of land because its leases only required it to begin...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS