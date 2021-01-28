Atty To Settle Claims She Betrayed Fiat Chrysler

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 8:55 PM EST) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' U.S. arm and an attorney who formerly represented the company have tentatively settled allegations that the lawyer breached her fiduciary duty by allegedly pocketing secret company information without permission. U.S. District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith on Wednesday dismissed the Eastern District of Michigan case, with the condition that he could reopen it within 30 days if FCA US LLC and attorney Patrea R. Bullock failed to finalize their tentative settlement, according to his order. The settlement terms were not available. The breach of fiduciary duty claim was the remaining claim in the case, after Judge Goldsmith in March...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS