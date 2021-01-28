Probation Officer And Pa. Judge Settle Sex Harassment Suit

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 4:57 PM EST) -- A probation officer dropped her sexual harassment and retaliation suit against a Pennsylvania state court judge whom she alleged abused his power by coercing her into an affair in return for a job and made her life miserable after she broke off the relationship. U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon on Wednesday closed Crystal Starnes' 2017 lawsuit against Butler County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Thomas Doerr alleging the quid pro quo deal he struck violated federal discrimination laws and her civil rights. Starnes and Judge Doerr told Judge Bissoon they settled the case, which Judge Doerr tried to shut down by...

