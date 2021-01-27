5th Circ. Says Unauthorized SSN Counts As Deportable Crime

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 6:17 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday ruled that using a fraudulent Social Security number is a crime involving "moral turpitude," upholding the federal government's interpretation of the term and its denial of a convicted man's bid to cancel his deportation. In an eight-page published opinion, the three-judge appellate panel dismissed Fernando Munoz-Rivera's petition for review seeking to halt his deportation to Mexico after he was convicted of using an unauthorized Social Security number, finding such a crime makes him ineligible to apply for cancellation of his removal. Munoz-Rivera, a Mexican citizen, came into the U.S. near Laredo, Texas, in 2010 without being admitted, according...

