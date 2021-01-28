Former EPA Regional Chief Says Agency Heads Defamed Him

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 7:55 PM EST) -- A former U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regional administrator under President Donald Trump on Thursday sued a group of other former leaders including former EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler for allegedly defaming him regarding his travel practices after they fired him. Michael Stoker, appointed as the EPA's Region 9 administrator in May 2018, oversaw the agency's efforts in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada and the Pacific Islands until he was fired in February 2020, according to his complaint filed in California federal court. Soon thereafter, he alleges four former EPA officials made disparaging remarks about him in the press about his travel habits....

