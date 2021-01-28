Ga. Judges Toss Contempt Order Against Public Defender

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 3:53 PM EST) -- A Georgia state judge jumped the gun by holding a public defender in contempt of court for failing to reveal the sources behind her line of questioning in a criminal case, because the lawyer was not properly warned that she might face discipline, a state appellate court has determined. Judge Jane Morrison did not put Clarissa Lightfoot on notice that the attorney's failure to timely identify the additional sources she allegedly had that detailed an incident's timeline would subject the public defender to a contempt of court order, according to Wednesday's ruling by a three-judge panel of the First Division of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS