US To Review Pending Arms Sales To Saudi Arabia, UAE

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 8:48 PM EST) -- The pending sale of F-35 fighter jets and other weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates is being reviewed by the Biden administration, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed Wednesday during his first press briefing. In response to a question about whether the administration will ultimately allow the transactions approved by former President Donald Trump, Blinken said that a review is underway to ensure "we have a full understanding of any commitments that may have been made in securing those agreements." "When it comes to arms sales, it is typical at the start of an administration to review...

