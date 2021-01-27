1st Circ. Backs Govt.'s Win In DEA Worker's Bias Suit

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 10:51 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday upheld the federal government's win in a U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency employee's sex discrimination and retaliation lawsuit following her suspension, saying the employee didn't show enough evidence tying her workplace complaints to her subsequent discipline. In a 10-page published opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed a Puerto Rico federal court's summary judgment ruling in favor of the federal government, finding that Casandra Hernández didn't provide evidence that her supervisor watched her while she worked or leered at her. "Frequent and/or intense staring at an employee's body can be the basis for a hostile work environment claim," the panel...

