Crypto CEO Claims Trimmed In SEC Pump-and-Dump Suit

Law360 (January 28, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge trimmed some claims Wednesday against the CEO of bitcoin mining firm MGT Capital Investments from a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit alleging the executive had a hand in a $27 million pump-and-dump scheme. In the order, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos granted defendant Robert Ladd's requests to dismiss an SEC claim concerning Ladd's failure to disclose some stock sales on a form. Judge Ramos also dismissed a claim concerning financial reporting Ladd did while acting as a broker for his father. But the judge said the SEC could replead the claims if it wanted to and...

