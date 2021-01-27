Klobuchar Says Big Tech Breakups Should Still Be An Option

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 8:45 PM EST) -- The Biden administration is expected to bring fresh energy to antitrust enforcement, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Wednesday, advocating for the breakup of Big Tech platforms as well as rules that would make merging parties work harder to prove their case. Speaking at the virtual State of the Net Conference, the Minnesota Democrat and former presidential candidate said that enforcement has flagged in recent decades and identified power couples like Facebook and its acquired unit WhatsApp as prime candidates for a divorce now that Biden is expected to name enforcers who are more skeptical of platform consolidation. "Breakups aren't radical. They're one...

