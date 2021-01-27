No Pre-Plea Info For Man Accused Of Threatening Flynn Judge

Law360 (January 27, 2021, 9:50 PM EST) -- A New York man lost his renewed bid for an order instructing the U.S. Probation Office to calculate his potential prison sentence while he's considering pleading guilty to charges that he threatened to kill the federal judge who oversaw former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn's criminal case. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden on Wednesday rejected the request from the bench during an afternoon teleconference after an attorney for Frank J. Caporusso asked the jurist to reconsider his ruling earlier this month. Caporusso is facing two felony charges that carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Defense attorney David...

